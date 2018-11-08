Dangote Group Launches New Product

Dangote Group on Thursday in Asaba inaugurated a new product known as the “Blockmaster Cement’’ for Delta and Anambra markets in order to meet demands of customers in the area.

The Group Managing Director, Mr Joseph Makoju, represented by Mr Adeyimi Fajobi, the National Sales and Distribution Director of Dangote said this at the unveiling of the product.

According to Makoju, the product is affordable and available to meet the needs of the people while giving them value for their money.

“Dangote now has four types of cements in the market, the Blockmaster, the 3X (42.5N), 3X (42.5 R) and the Falcon, each type is to address specific need.

“Dangote is a household name and we ensure that whatever we give to the consumers will ensure they get value for their money.

“The Blockmaster is a product of research, tested and with the conviction that no user will regret.

“We have had great testimonies on the product, hence we have decided to launch and officially unveil this product today for Delta and Anambra customers,’’ Makoju said.

On her part, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the Director, Route to Market, Dangote Group, said that the Blockmaster was an answer to all the challenges of the block industries and concrete block makers in the country.

She said that block makers would not have challenge during the rainy season because of the high quality of the Blockmaster, adding that it dries faster and would be more profitable for customers.

In a goodwill message, Mr Idim Nsemo, the Assistant Group Head, Civil and Building Department, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said that the new product had been subjected to test by his organisation.

According to him, the Blockmaster passes the test far beyond expectation.

“I can assure you that this product was duly tested in our laboratories and it did not only meet the required standards but surpassed the set standards.

“We join Dangote to say that the product met the standards and that people should use it,’’ he said.

Responding, Mr Lawrence Akatankpo, the Chairman, Block Industries Owners Association in Delta, his counterpart in Anambra, Chief Denis Onuchukwu and other cement dealers lauded Dangote Group for the new product.

They said that the new product would further spur them to produce more blocks in spite of the weather condition, thereby increasing their profits.

They, however, urged the company to ensure availability of the product in the market to enable them make effective use of the product and remain in business.

According to Onuchukwu, the Blockmaster has been introduced into the market to salvage block industries in Nigeria.

“Before now, we face the challenge of the rains and breakages but since we started using the Blockmaster, we no longer experience breakages as the quality is high and it dries on time.’’

Mrs Jenny Chuks, a cement dealer, said that the rains had been the biggest challenge of the industry, causing lots of damage to blocks.

“But with this Blockmaster, we are reliefed and we hope to invest more to get value for our money,’’she said.