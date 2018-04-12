Dana Air Named Official Airline Partner for African First Ladies’ Summit

Dana Air has been named the official airline partner of the maiden edition of the Coalition of Wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa for Peace (COWAP) Summit for Peace and Development in Abuja.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, made this known at a news briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ezenwa said that theme of the summit slated to hold on April 21and 22 is: “African Women Summit for Peace and Development in Africa”.

He said that Mrs Joyce Banda, a former President of Malawi, Mrs Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia and Prof. PLO Lumumba, the Director of Kenyan Law School, have been selected as keynote speakers.

“We are proud to have been selected as the official airline of such huge summit coming up this month in Abuja.

“This is a testament to the fact that Africa appreciates and understands our efforts toward strategically connecting Nigerian cities to Africa, and providing safe, reliable and affordable air transport.

“We welcome this rare opportunity to showcase our award-wining service to all the delegates and Africa at large,” Ezenwa said.

He explained that the coalition was a project put together by Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative.

According to him, the aim of the NGO is to harness the enormous capacity and goodwill of both sitting and past wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa.

“The aim is toward four thematic points which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals: Peace in Africa, Girl-child Education, Ending Hunger and Poverty in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the Project Leader, Mr Meshack Belema, said that they were working in tandem with the seven pillars of African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Belema said the NGO believed that Africa would be developed by Africans and this coalition would serve as critical player in the development.

“We are also working with airlines that are committed to the African dream with their developmental activities and have distinguished themselves over the years-Dana Air and Ethiopian Airline- toward the success of the summit.

“The summit is expected to draw over 3,000 participants from African countries under the umbrella of the African Union,” he added.

Belema said that Dana Air would provide all delegates to the summit with very convenient fares and also fly and provide logistic support to the organising committee.