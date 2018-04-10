CCTV Installations in Lagos, Abuja Airports 90% complete – FAAN

Ongoing installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the airsides of Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja has reached between 85 and 90 per cent completion stage.

Just as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that the second phase of the security camera installations will commence at Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu Airports after the completion of the first phase.

General Manager, Corporate Communications of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this to aviation correspondents at the agency’s office at the Lagos Airport, pointing out that the on-going installation of the CCTV Cameras at the airsides of the two airports in the first phase would further improve security at the airports, adding that FAAN would continue to improve on safety and security of humans and equipment at all airports across the country.

She added that the agency had trained its security personnel on the handling of the equipment and assured that security would be better enhanced at the nation’s airports with the usage of the equipment.

She said: “On the security, we have done a lot and the CCTV cameras are being installed at the airside. We have improved on illumination around our airsides. Right now, safety audits are on-going at the Port Harcourt Airport, Enugu and Kano Airports. The essence of this is to ensure that we are adhering to the standards set.

“At the moment, we have reached about 85 to 90 per cent completion stage. We are doing it in phases. In fact, we are mounting it at MMIA, Abuja in the first phase simultaneously and after this, we will go to Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu Airports.

“The project has been on for a long time even before the issue of alleged incursions into the airports. It is just that we are facilitating and we want to ensure that it is done within the shortest period. Our security staff have been trained on how to monitor the equipment and others within the airports.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, would declare open the forthcoming Airport Council International (ACI) to be hosted by Nigeria according to Mrs. Yakubu

She also declared that FAAN would use the opportunity to open up the aviation sector to internal and external investors.

She said that Mustapha would declare open the conference while Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Aviation, Dr. Bernard Aliu, President of Council, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and Ms. Angela Gittens, Director-General li Tounsi, ACI World would also be in attendant.

Others are Mr. Ali Tounsi, Secretary General of ACI Africa, Mr. Abderahmane Berthe, Secretary General of African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Mr. Bongani Maseko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Airports Company, South Africa, Mr. Romesh Bhoyroo, CEO, Mauritius Airport, Ms. Isabel Zarza, Managing Director, Africa, Dufry, Mr. Sidi Gueye, Regional Director, Africa, International Air Transport Association (IATA) and a lot of other experts in the aviation industry.

She added: “We are expecting experts to come with their wealth of ideas that will help us to move our airports from just being a government entity to more viable airports and the ones that can declare profit.

“The Ease of Doing business too has helped us to move forward as we showcase our potential and activities. The ease of doing business has helped us to collapse several formalities in checking the passengers, we don’t have too many checks at the airports any longer, but that does not stop us from still doing the security check.”