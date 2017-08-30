Customs Seizes 64 Vehicles Worth N1.528billion in Lagos, Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has confiscated a total of 64 brand new exotic cars allegedly smuggled into the country.

The vehicles with value was put at over N1.528,200 billion were impounded within a space of three weeks in Lagos and Ogun states.

The recent seizure brings to about 64 such Sport Utility Vehicles so far impounded by the operatives within three weeks.

Controller, FOU Zone A, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, who briefed newsmen on te recent seizure, disclosed that the vehicles were recovered from auto stands in Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

Garba also disclosed that the seizures were made after days of critical investigation by operatives from the unit.