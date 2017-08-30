Petroleum Products Prices Slumped in July

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, in a report released at the beginning of the week, revealed average prices paid for petrol, diesel and kerosene dropped in July compared to the average prices recorded in June.

The reports indicated that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by -1.4 per cent month-on-month to N148.2 in July 2017 from N150.3 in June 2017.

States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Yobe (N170), Borno (N160.50) and Adamawa (N160).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Bauchi (N145.4), Lagos (N145.3) and Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto (N145.0).

The NBS report showed that the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased by 6.08 per cent month-on-month and 4.32 per cent year-on-year to N197.62 in July 2017 from N210.42 in June 2017.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Adamawa (N230) Taraba (N228.57) and Sokoto (N222.86), while states with the lowest average price of diesel were Oyo (N168.67), Delta (N180.00) and Ogun (N180.08).

Similarly, the NBS reported that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 2.36 per cent month-on-month and by 9.60 per cent year-on-year to N280.49 in July 2017 from N287.27 in June 2017.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N352.56), Imo (N339.29) and Bayelsa (332.14).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kano (N244.87), Sokoto (N195.24) and Oyo (N248.04).

Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 1.22 per cent month-on-month and by -3.21 per cent year-on-year to N982.90 in July 2017 from N995.07 in June 2017. States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,193.75), Niger (N1,170) and Kano (1,143.57).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kogi (N826.92), Kwara (N812.14) and Benue (N756.67).