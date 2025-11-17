Crypto Markets Slide As BTC, ETH, XRP Extend Losses Amid Bearish Sentiment

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) dropped below the $95,000 mark as bearish sentiment continued to dominate the cryptocurrency market, with investors remaining cautious in the absence of fresh catalysts to spark a rebound.

The pessimism weighed heavily across major digital currencies, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) slipping to $3,095 and Ripple (XRPUSD) falling below $2.20 as widespread selling pressure intensified.

Despite earlier expectations that the reopening of the U.S. government could stimulate a recovery rally, traders appear to have dismissed the outlook, instead continuing profit-taking that has kept markets in negative territory.

CoinMarketCap data shows that Bitcoin declined 1.44% in the past 24 hours, trading around $94.3k with a total turnover exceeding $50.589 billion. Over the last seven trading sessions, Bitcoin’s market value has shed 9%, bringing its valuation to $1.884 trillion.

Ethereum recorded a 12% weekly decline, with its market cap falling to $373.7 billion and daily trading volume hitting $23.5 billion. XRP slid 2.5% to $2.18 on trading activity worth $3.292 billion, losing roughly 6% of its value in one week.

Other major altcoins—including Solana (SOLUSD), Binance Coin (BNBUSD), TRON (TRXUSD), Dogecoin (DOGEUSD), and Cardano (ADAUSD)—also trended lower as the broader market extended its correction.

At press time, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.23 trillion, reflecting a 1% decline in the last 24 hours amid persistent risk-off trading.