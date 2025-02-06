Crude Oil Prices Rise As Saudi Arabia Increases Selling Price

Oil prices went up in the global market on Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s national oil company, Saudi Aramco, raised the price of its crude oil for March shipments. This price hike applies to all oil grades and all regions where Saudi oil is sold.

This development comes at a time when the United States has reported a sharp increase in its crude oil stockpile. Normally, when there is a rise in oil inventories, it indicates lower demand, which could push prices down. However, despite the large buildup of oil reserves in the U.S., crude oil prices have managed to increase.

(the international benchmark) rose slightly by , now selling at . West Texas Intermediate (WTI) (the U.S. benchmark) went up by 0.08%, reaching $71.06 per barrel, up from its previous close of $71 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s Price Adjustment

Saudi Aramco raised the price of its most popular oil grade, Arab Light, by $2.40 per barrel, making it $3.90 per barrel more expensive than the regional benchmark. This is the highest price increase since December 2023 and the largest monthly price adjustment since August 2022.

Analysts believe Saudi Arabia made this decision due to several factors:

: Global oil supplies are tightening due to production cuts by OPEC+ (a group of oil-exporting countries, including Saudi Arabia). Geopolitical concerns : Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are raising fears of supply disruptions.

U.S. Oil Inventory Report

The latest report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows a significant buildup in U.S. oil reserves:

rose by . Gasoline stockpiles grew by 2.2 million barrels.

This larger-than-expected increase in oil supplies could have put downward pressure on prices, but the market still reacted positively to Saudi Arabia’s price hike.

Why did U.S. inventories increase?