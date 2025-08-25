Crown Flour Mills @15 : How Olam Agri Transformed Crown Flour Mill into a Top African Brand

Crown Flour Mill (CFM), under the Olam Agri umbrella, marks 15 years of innovation, resilience, and excellence in Nigeria’s milling industry. In this exclusive interview, key leaders reflect on CFM’s transformative journey since its acquisition in 2009.

Discover how the company:

✅ Became one of Africa’s top-ranked millers

✅ Pioneered backward integration in local wheat sourcing

✅ Launched popular products like Mama Gold Flour, Supreme Semolina & Crown Premium Pasta

✅ Maintains product quality and consumer trust

✅ Is planning for the future with sustainability and expansion goals towards 2030

