Croatia Crushes Iceland’s World Cup Dream in 2-1 Defeat

Croatia has emerged the team to watch out for in the world cup, after they completed a perfect three-for-three first round and eliminated Iceland from the World Cup with a 2-1 victory in Rostov on Tuesday, June 26.

Croatia had already clinched advancement but nailed down victory in the group and a date with Denmark on Sunday in the round of 16.

Croatia rolled out a lineup without many of its stars, including Luka Modric, but scored first in the 53rd minute when Milan Badelj pounced on a loose ball in the box and punched it home.

Iceland got some hope 20 minutes later, winning a penalty that was converted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

When Argentina took a 2-1 lead in the other game, Iceland suddenly had an opportunity to steal a qualifying spot, if it could score. But Croatia, now with Modric on the pitch as a substitute, effectively killed off the game, then added the winning goal in injury time through Ivan Perisic.

Iceland leaves the World Cup with just 1 point but can take some consolation in being the first team to score on Croatia.