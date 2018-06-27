2019: Atiku Appoints Spokesman For Presidential Campaign

2019: Atiku Appoints Spokesman For Presidential Campaign

By
- June 27, 2018
- in 2019 General Elections, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
72
0
Segun Showunmi

Mr. Segun Showunmi has been appointed as the official Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization for the 2019 polls.

Atiku Abubakar, one-time Vice President of Nigeria, is the frontline aspirant of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Showunmi, who was Special Assistant and Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, had served in various political capacities, including the Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign in 2011.

A source at the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization said on Monday afternoon: “By his appointment, Showunmi is expected to bring his experience to bear, especially having also worked as Director of Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.”

 

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

EFCC Partners FBI To Fight Cybercrime

 “Trends in global security denote that cybercrime is