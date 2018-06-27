2019: Atiku Appoints Spokesman For Presidential Campaign

Mr. Segun Showunmi has been appointed as the official Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization for the 2019 polls.

Atiku Abubakar, one-time Vice President of Nigeria, is the frontline aspirant of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Showunmi, who was Special Assistant and Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, had served in various political capacities, including the Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign in 2011.

A source at the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization said on Monday afternoon: “By his appointment, Showunmi is expected to bring his experience to bear, especially having also worked as Director of Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.”