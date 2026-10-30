Covenant graduates 1,843 students, awards 371 First Class degrees

By Emmanuella Opara | October 30th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Covenant University graduated 1,843 students at its 21st convocation ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic session.

A total of 371 graduates earned First Class honours, while 926 obtained Second Class Upper degrees.

Miss Etta Queendolin of Computer Engineering emerged as the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.99.

Chancellor David Oyedepo urged graduates to become problem-solvers, while the Pro-Chancellor, Faith Oyedepo, encouraged them to develop their skills and create solutions to societal challenges.

MAIN STORY

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, has graduated 1,843 students, with 371 earning First Class honours degrees at its 21st convocation ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Anake, announced the figures on Friday during the ceremony, which featured the award of first and higher degrees and presentation of prizes to outstanding graduates.

The graduating class comprised 1,655 undergraduates and 188 postgraduate students.

A breakdown of the results showed that 926 graduates obtained Second Class Upper degrees, while 345 finished with Second Class Lower honours. Another 13 students graduated with Third Class degrees.

Miss Etta Queendolin of the Department of Computer Engineering, College of Engineering, emerged as the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99.

Anake attributed the performance to students’ commitment and the dedication of the university’s academic staff, reaffirming the institution’s focus on academic excellence.

He said the university remained committed to producing graduates capable of competing in the labour market, creating employment, establishing businesses, advancing research and contributing to society.

The Chancellor, Dr David Oyedepo, urged the graduates to focus on solving problems rather than waiting for others to address challenges.

He said the existence of widespread problems presented opportunities for graduates to develop solutions and make meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

Oyedepo also advised them to discover and remain committed to their purpose, warning against losing direction in life.

The Pro-Chancellor, Mrs Faith Oyedepo, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to continue learning, build relevant skills and prepare for emerging opportunities.

She urged them to develop solutions to human challenges and use their achievements to make a wider impact on society, while advising them to uphold the truth despite pressures to compromise.

THE ISSUES

The convocation figures show that First Class graduates accounted for a substantial share of the 1,655 undergraduates who completed their studies during the session.

Beyond academic performance, the university’s leadership placed emphasis on the ability of graduates to apply their education to practical challenges, create employment and contribute to national and global development.

The advice from the chancellor and Pro-Chancellor also focused on purpose, continuous learning, skills development and the responsibility to use personal success to benefit society.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This accomplishment reflects the determination of our students, the dedication of the faculty and the university’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence,” Prof. Timothy Anake, Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, said.

“Refuse to wander away from God-ordained place because displacement can be pitiable,” Dr David Oyedepo, Chancellor of Covenant University, said.

“Don’t wait to see problems solved; but take steps to solve problems,” Oyedepo said.

“Do not waste your waiting season but make global impact and begin locally,” Mrs Faith Oyedepo, Pro-Chancellor of Covenant University, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The university is expected to continue its focus on producing graduates equipped for employment, entrepreneurship, research and wider societal contributions. The convocation ceremony also marked the completion of the 2025/2026 academic session for the graduating students.

BOTTOM LINE

Covenant University’s 2026 graduating class recorded 371 First Class degrees among 1,843 graduates. While the results highlight the academic performance of the students, the university’s leadership has urged them to translate their education into practical solutions, enterprise and contributions to society.