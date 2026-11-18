By Emmanuella Opara | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

UBEC says public primary schools will receive annual grants under the Federal Government’s $152m HOPE-EDU programme.

The grants will support minor renovations and improvements to school facilities.

States must meet agreed performance targets and undergo independent verification before accessing programme funds.

The initiative aims to improve school management, accountability and basic education delivery.

MAIN STORY

The Universal Basic Education Commission has announced plans to introduce annual grants for public primary schools across Nigeria under the Federal Government’s $152m HOPE-EDU programme.

The initiative will allow school management to address immediate needs, including minor renovations and improvements to learning environments, while requiring state governments to meet specified performance targets before accessing funding.

The Programme Manager of HOPE-EDU, Oluwomayowa Aleshin, disclosed this on Wednesday during a regional thematic workshop for officials from the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones in Asaba, Delta State.

Aleshin said the programme, which became effective on February 27, 2026, had entered its implementation stage, with funding tied to the achievement of agreed results.

He explained that states would access matching grants before decentralising the disbursement of funds to local governments and individual schools.

He said the arrangement would ensure that public primary schools received annual grants to address their specific needs.

“The total amount of funds in the project is around $152m. The reward is to be given to the states based on their performance,” Oluwomayowa Aleshin, Programme Manager of HOPE-EDU, said.

“States are expected to access their matching grants, decentralise the disbursement to the local government and the schools, and also ensure that their schools are given an annual school grant,” Aleshin said.

According to him, the funding structure operates on a performance-for-results basis, meaning states must achieve agreed targets before receiving financial rewards.

He added that independent verification agents would assess the results submitted by state governments to establish whether the required conditions had been met.

The programme is also expected to strengthen financial management by transferring greater responsibility for education funding to local government areas and schools.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Aisha Garba, represented by the Director of South-South UBEC, Akpanosson Udoh, said the initiative would improve accountability and ensure that education funds translated into better learning conditions.

Garba said annual school grants would give school management greater control over resources and enable quicker responses to immediate infrastructure needs.

She identified delayed fund releases, difficulties in accessing counterpart funding, unclear regulations and inadequate capacity among officials as potential challenges to implementation.

She urged state officials to develop practical solutions to these difficulties, stressing that the programme’s success would depend on effective implementation at the state, local government and school levels.

The Asaba workshop focused on two Disbursement Linked Indicators under Result Area 3 of the HOPE-EDU programme. DLI 6 addresses the decentralised management of core Universal Basic Education funds, while DLI 7 focuses on annual school grants and the regulations governing their use.

Aleshin said the workshop was organised to prepare states in the South-South and South-East regions for the implementation of both indicators.

The DLI 6 session commenced on Wednesday, while the DLI 7 workshop was scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21, 2026.

THE ISSUES

The proposed annual grants are intended to give public primary schools greater financial flexibility to address infrastructure and learning environment challenges.

However, the programme’s performance-based funding structure means states must meet specified requirements before accessing funds. This could make effective implementation dependent on the capacity of state officials to meet targets, provide counterpart funding and comply with reporting requirements.

UBEC has already identified delayed disbursements, unclear regulations and inadequate institutional capacity as possible obstacles.

The decentralisation of education funding also places greater responsibility on local governments and school management. Effective monitoring and accountability will therefore be important to ensure that the grants reach their intended beneficiaries and are used for school development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The introduction of annual school grants for school development will empower our schools to locally manage their issues. It will enhance quick decision-making, especially on small renovations and school environment needs.” Dr Aisha Garba, UBEC Executive Secretary, said.

“The use of the school grant will not only empower the school management but also address the immediate needs of the schools that will make them friendly and safe.” Dr Aisha Garba, UBEC Executive Secretary, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The DLI 7 workshop is scheduled for November 19 to 21, 2026, as UBEC prepares participating states for the introduction of annual school grants and the regulations guiding their use.

States will also be expected to meet agreed performance targets and undergo independent verification before receiving programme funding.

BOTTOM LINE

UBEC’s proposed annual grants could give public primary schools greater control over their immediate needs, but the success of the $152m HOPE-EDU programme will depend on timely funding, state compliance and effective accountability at every level.