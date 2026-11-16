Key Points

Inner Wheel District 910 has commenced construction of a skills acquisition centre in Karshi, Abuja, to promote economic empowerment among women and girls.

The facility will provide vocational training in tailoring, hairdressing, baking, cooking and information technology.

The centre will feature five training classrooms, a computer laboratory and a 150-seater hall.

The organisation says the project aims to tackle unemployment, promote self-reliance and reduce youth vulnerability to social vices.

Inner Wheel has appealed to government agencies, corporate organisations and development partners to support the completion and operation of the centre.

Main Story

The Inner Wheel District 910 has commenced the construction of a skills acquisition centre in Karshi, Abuja, to equip women, girls and young people with vocational skills and improve their economic opportunities.

The District Chairman, Dr Tola Adeseun, disclosed this on Saturday during the foundation-laying ceremony of the proposed facility.

She said the project was designed to provide practical training that would enable residents of the host community to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Adeseun explained that Inner Wheel was an international charity and service-oriented organisation with more than 100 years of activities focused on the welfare and advancement of women and girls.

She said District 910 covers the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Nasarawa and neighbouring states, with a mandate to groom women and girls into responsible and productive members of society.

“Empowering women and girls with the necessary vocational skills is vital to boosting our economy,” she said.

The district chairman expressed concern over unemployment among young people, particularly university graduates who remain without jobs and may become vulnerable to social problems.

“A lot of young people, even graduates, are jobless and roaming the streets, which can push them into becoming nuisances or criminals. We want to reduce that in our own little way,” she added.

The Issues

Unemployment and limited access to practical training remain challenges for many young Nigerians seeking financial independence.

While formal education provides important qualifications, vocational skills can create alternative routes into employment, entrepreneurship and income generation.

For women and girls, access to affordable training can also strengthen their ability to support themselves and their families.

The proposed Karshi centre is intended to address some of these challenges by providing practical learning opportunities within the community.

What’s Being Said

Adeseun said the facility would have five dedicated classrooms for training in tailoring, hairdressing, baking, cooking and information technology. It would also include a fully equipped computer laboratory.

She appealed to the Federal Government, corporate organisations and other well-meaning groups to support the project, particularly in providing the infrastructure needed for its operation.

“We cannot handle this alone. For instance, the Minister of Power can assist us in solarising the centre or ensuring steady electricity, because computers and machines cannot function without power,” she said.

She also encouraged young people to take vocational training seriously rather than depend exclusively on government or other white-collar jobs.

Delivering the keynote address, former Accountant-General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein, described the project as a timely intervention that would allow residents to acquire new skills or improve their existing abilities.

She said vocational competence could improve employability and create sustainable opportunities for financial independence.

“When you learn a skill, making economic gains becomes easier, and women, who are often at the far end of the economic spectrum, can meaningfully support their families,” she said.

The Chairman of the Project Committee, Mrs Adenike Bamisayo, disclosed that the centre would also include a 150-seater hall and described the project as a potential game changer for residents, particularly women and girls.

Also speaking, Africa Independent Television (AIT) media personality, Mr Oloyede Oworu, commended the organisation, noting that government alone could not address every developmental need.

He said community-based vocational initiatives could help unlock people’s talents and promote financial independence.

The District Head of Karshi, Mr Elijah Medoka, thanked the organisation for choosing the community for the project. He said the centre would help address youth restiveness and unemployment.

Medoka assured the organisation that the community would take ownership of the facility and maintain it after completion. He also urged its management to employ qualified and experienced instructors to ensure effective training.

What’s Next

The organisation is seeking partnerships and additional support to complete and equip the centre. Reliable electricity, training equipment and qualified instructors will be important to delivering the planned programmes.

Bottom Line

The proposed Karshi skills acquisition centre offers an opportunity to connect women, girls and young people with practical skills that can support employment and entrepreneurship. However, its long-term impact will depend on completing the facility, providing adequate equipment and ensuring that beneficiaries receive quality training that meets real economic needs.