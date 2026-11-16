Key Points

The Federal Government says more than 34 million learners and 700,000 teachers have been captured on the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI).

The platform has also recorded 340 schools and will serve as the central data backbone for education planning and accountability.

The figures were disclosed ahead of the launch of the National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy in Abuja.

The strategy focuses on five pillars, including digital infrastructure, teacher development, data management and governance.

Government plans to implement the strategy in phases, beginning with mobilisation in late 2026 and 2027, with sustainability targeted through 2030.

Main Story

The Federal Government has captured more than 34 million learners and 700,000 teachers on the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI) as part of efforts to modernise and digitalise the country’s education system.

The National Project Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit in the Office of the Minister of Education, Mr Adebayo Onigbanjo, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

He spoke at a news conference ahead of the launch of the National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy, explaining that the platform had also captured 340 schools.

According to Onigbanjo, NEDI will serve as the data backbone of Nigeria’s education system by providing reliable information for planning, resource allocation and accountability.

He said the platform was replacing largely manual data collection processes, which often resulted in delays and outdated records, with digital systems that allow schools to upload information directly to a central database.

Onigbanjo described the national EdTech strategy as a framework for building a unified, data-driven and future-ready education system.

He said it would guide the integration of technology into teaching, learning, education management, teacher development, digital infrastructure and governance.

The strategy, he added, was designed to ensure that investments in education technology translate into improved learning outcomes and greater equity.

The Issues

Nigeria’s education system faces significant challenges in obtaining accurate and timely information about learners, teachers and schools.

Without reliable data, it can be difficult for government to identify communities with inadequate facilities, monitor enrolment trends and direct resources to areas with the greatest needs.

Onigbanjo said NEDI would help address these challenges by improving access to education records and enabling authorities to identify out-of-school children, monitor enrolment and target interventions more effectively.

However, the success of the digitalisation programme will depend on reliable electricity, internet connectivity, access to digital devices and the ability of schools, particularly those in underserved communities, to use the infrastructure.

What’s Being Said

Onigbanjo identified five pillars of the national strategy: data and interoperability, digital infrastructure, technology and procurement, teacher transformation, and governance and coordination.

The data component will establish common standards to allow existing education technology systems to exchange information while protecting personal records in line with the Nigerian Data Protection Act.

For infrastructure, the government plans to prioritise reliable electricity, broadband connectivity and access to digital devices, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The teacher transformation pillar will introduce standards for digital skills, certification and career progression through the National Teachers Digital Competency Framework (NTDCF).

A National Teacher Professional Development Portal will also provide online, offline and blended learning opportunities for teachers.

The strategy will further introduce AskFM, a digital assistant designed to provide parents, students, teachers, institutions and members of the public with information about the Ministry of Education’s programmes, policies and services.

Onigbanjo said artificial intelligence would be deployed responsibly, with emphasis on digital literacy, teacher development and controlled pilot programmes.

He stressed that privacy, child protection and human oversight would remain non-negotiable in the use of emerging technologies.

What’s Next

The immediate priorities include strengthening NEDI, expanding its interfaces, identifying infrastructure gaps in schools, implementing the teachers’ digital competency framework and formalising partnerships with participating states.

“Our immediate priorities are clear: put the governance arrangements in place, strengthen NEDI and extend its priority interfaces, map school infrastructure gaps, launch NTDCF implementation, formalise arrangements with participating States, and mobilise our partners,” he said.

The implementation will be phased, with mobilisation scheduled for late 2026 and 2027, followed by expansion and efforts to achieve optimisation and sustainability through 2030.

The strategy was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, state governments, development partners, the private sector, academia and civil society.

Onigbanjo acknowledged the support of the Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank in developing the framework.

Bottom Line

Capturing millions of learners and teachers in a central education database marks an important step towards modernising Nigeria’s education system. However, digital records alone will not improve learning outcomes. The real test will be whether the government can translate the data into better planning, stronger teacher development and equal access to digital learning facilities across the country.