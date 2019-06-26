Court Sentences Killer of Credit Switch’s Boss to Life Imprisonment

A Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area has sentenced a Togolese cook, Sunday Adefonou Anani, to life imprisonment for the murder of his boss, the Chief Executive Officer of Credit Switch Ltd, Ope Bademosi.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile convicted and sentenced the Togolese after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Anani confessed to the court that he stabbed Chief Bademosi to death in his Ikoyi residence, while trying to rob him on October 31, 2018.

He also confirmed that he was the person caught on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) fleeing the scene of the crime, after the murder.

The Lagos State Government had initially arraigned the Togolese on a two-count charge of murder and armed robbery which could have fetched him a death sentence conviction, but he struck a plea bargain deal shortly after the trial commenced.

The agreement followed consultation with his counsel, the Director of the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs Aderenra Adeyemi, who allowed him to admit for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Before sentencing Anani, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile asked Mrs Adeyemi if the cook, who spoke only French, had made a plea-bargain to mitigate his sentence.

Adeyemi explained that: “The defendant is a young man and he is remorseful about what he has done. He is a first-time offender, there is no evidence that he committed any crime before this. Our humble application is to urge your lordship to grant a sentence of years certain. However, if my lordship is mindful of upholding what we have agreed in the plea bargain, we will accept the sentence therein.”

But the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Titilayo Shitta-Bey opposed the request.

“We urge this court to grant the maximum sentence for the offence of voluntary manslaughter act as charged.”

She noted that there were some ‘special, aggravating circumstances’ surrounding the case, such as breach of trust.

“The defendant was employed into the home of his boss, entrusted with a high level of responsibilities as a cook.

“Barely three days after resumption of duty, the defendant cut short the life of a man that gave him a new lease of life, depriving him the privilege of enjoying life with his wife and children, which the deceased was entitled to.

“Judicial notice must be taken of the fact that this act of violence by domestic employees against their employers is becoming rampant.”

“The sentence must therefore reflect that this conduct is unacceptable to our society. We must send the message to others of like minds like the defendant.”

After their submissions, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile passed judgement on Anani.

“It is annoying that a young man like this would involve himself in this kind of crime. What did he hope to achieve in life involving himself in this kind of crime, I ask? It is very painful that a young boy whom the family of Bademosi welcomed in their home as a cook ended up causing so much havoc and endless pain.

“It is even more painful that the defendant had no motive of working but came into the house with a criminal intention to steal to kill and to destroy.

“The defendant admitted ‘I killed him.’ This was an innocent and unsuspecting family.”

In Upholding the plea bargain and sentence agreement, the judge held that, “Sunday Adefonou Anani, defendant of this court, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment. The term of imprisonment shall commence from today, June 25, 2019.”