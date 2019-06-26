Neymar Rejects Real Madrid’s Offer for Barcelona Return – Report

Los Blancos have long dreamed of signing the 27-year-old, with club president Florentino Perez’s interest dating back to Neymar’s time at Santos.

However, it was supposedly made clear to Real Madrid that Neymar would only consider moving if Barcelona said no.

That, despite Zinedine Zidane’s team reportedly being willing to pay the player blockbuster wages.

Sport say Neymar is hellbent on moving to Barcelona and regrets his exit back in the summer of 2017.

Meanwhile, Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has admitted it would be exciting to have Neymar alongside him in Catalonia.

“To play with Neymar is incredible, he is a superstar,” he said.

“I don’t know what will happen, but it’s always a source of happiness to speak about playing with him.

“He’s a player of another dimension and very important to any team he’s on.

“Nobody can deny his qualities and his massive talent, and we all know that.

“Right now, we don’t know what will happen but people are saying a lot of things.

“He’s part of the group and he has been with the group but we haven’t talked about this.”

Neymar has also been linked with a move to Manchester United as part of a deal that could see Paul Pogba move in the opposite direction. But Barcelona are considered frontrunners in the race for the forward’s signature.