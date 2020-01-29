Coronavirus Outbreak: British Airways Suspends Direct Flights to China

Coronavirus

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline’s website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

“We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” BA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com.”

Britain on Tuesday advised against “all but essential” travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

