Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Oriyomi Quits Fight in Defeat

Ayisat Oriyomi, a Nigerian athlete quits the women’s boxing flyweight class (51kg) against Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in defeat at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Despite a dominant display by Oriyomi, the contest was abandoned after round one and was awarded to McNaul.

Oriyomi took the first round with a score of 10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, before she abandoned the contest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odunuga progressed into the semi-final after overcoming Caroline Veyre of Canada.

She will face Paige Murney of England in the semi-final on Friday.

Also on Friday, Milicent Agboegbulem of Nigeria will take on Caitlin Parker of Australia in the women’s middleweight class.