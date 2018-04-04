Commonwealth Games: Dalung Implores Athletes to Put in Their Best

The Minister of Youths and Sport, Solomon Dalung represented by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem-Anibeze on Tuesday implored the Nigerian athletes at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, to put in their best, having the reputation of the country in mind.

The minister extended regards from the President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, the father of the nation, has sent his special greetings to inspire Team Nigeria.

“It is the President’s wish, that at the end of our sojourn here, the name of Nigeria will be greater.

“I see you are all in high spirits and it shows that you have prepared for the competition.

“Occasions like this bring opportunities for us to make new friends, develop new bonds and have a network of new relationships.

“The keys to success in life is hardwork, respect, love, kindness and team spirit.

“To whom much is given, much is expected.” The minister said.

Dalung expressed optimism in the Nigerian team, believing that they will come home victorious.

Also addressing the athletes was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olusade Adesola, who implored the team to give their best as they have been motivated to make Nigerians proud.

“You will agree with me that we have never had it so good. You’ve all been paid your pre-Games camping allowances and all your entitlements will be given to you here.”

Each gold medalist will receive $5,000, silver will attract $3,000 while bronze medalists will get $2,000 each.

Present at the event were past and present Presidents of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Sani Ndanusa and Habu Gumel respectively, as well as the Nigerian Ambassador to Australia, Bello Husseini.

The opening ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games holds on Wednesday at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast by 7 p.m.