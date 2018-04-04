Tenure Elongation: APC Governors Dump Oyegun

Governors elected under the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform have agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari after a meeting on Wednesday that the party’s constitution should be adhered to in respect to electing a new NWC.

This gives President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors, an upper hand over the ongoing crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the reversal of the Oyegun-led NWC tenure elongation.

Addressing Statehouse correspondents after the meeting, Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on behalf of the governors, said;

“We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are in the same page with Mr. President that we are going to respect our party constitution, we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, therefore, we collectively agreed that we will have congresses at all level, local, state and national.”

It will be recalled that President Buhari had at the party’s National Executive Committee’s meeting last week declared as illegal, a proposal for the extension of the tenure of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC of the party, adding that it violated the party’s constitution.

More Details later…