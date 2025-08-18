COAS Reshuffles Army Leadership, Appoints New PSOs, GOCs, And Commanders

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has approved the redeployment and appointment of senior officers into key command, instructional, and staff positions across formations and units of the Nigerian Army, in what is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen leadership and enhance operational effectiveness.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. The reshuffle affects several Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at Army Headquarters, two General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, and Brigade Commanders, among others, occupying critical operational and administrative roles.

While charging the newly appointed officers, the COAS urged them to redouble their commitment to duty in sustaining ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations as well as tackling other threats to national security.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has completed the training of the first batch of officers in a five-day Civilian Harm Mitigation (CHM) in Air Operations Course. The programme, according to the Air Force, is designed to reduce collateral damage and improve precision in the conduct of air missions.

In a related development, a northern group, Arewa Think Tank, has commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his role in the arrest of the leader of the Mahmuda terrorist group, which had been terrorising communities in Borgu, Niger State.

Convener of the group, Muhammad Yakubu, described the development as “an enormous achievement in recent times,” noting that Ribadu’s collaboration with the armed forces and intelligence agencies has delivered one of Nigeria’s significant counter-terrorism successes.