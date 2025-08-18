Akpabio Returns From London, Dispels Health Rumours

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Monday returned to Abuja from London, putting to rest speculations that he had been hospitalised abroad.

Akpabio had travelled to Geneva to attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament from July 29 to 31, after which he proceeded to London for what his office described as a brief vacation. His absence, however, fuelled rumours about his health and ability to continue leading the Senate.

The Senate President arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4:00 a.m., where he was received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides, and supporters in what many observers viewed as a show of political solidarity.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Akpabio dismissed the speculations and assured Nigerians of “robust legislative engagements” when the National Assembly resumes. He also defended the size of Nigeria’s delegation to the Geneva conference, arguing that it was essential for strengthening democratic governance and deepening collaboration with other arms of government.