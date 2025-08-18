UNESCO Inscribes Sango Festival As Intangible Cultural Heritage Of Humanity

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has officially inscribed the Sango Festival on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, placing the centuries-old Yoruba tradition on the global cultural stage.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, presented UNESCO’s certificate of inscription to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at the grand finale of the 2025 World Sango Festival held over the weekend in Oyo State.

Describing the recognition as a landmark in Nigeria’s cultural journey, Musawa said the inscription underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding indigenous heritage while harnessing it as a tool for diplomacy, tourism, and sustainable development.

“The Sango Festival has now attained global recognition with its inscription by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” the minister said. “This milestone firmly places Sango’s rich heritage on the world stage and underscores its importance as a shared global heritage.”

Musawa commended the collaborative efforts between her ministry and the Oyo community, stressing that the recognition is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in using cultural assets to drive employment, wealth creation, and community empowerment.

In his remarks, the Alaafin of Oyo expressed gratitude to the federal government and reaffirmed the kingdom’s readiness to continue working with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy to expand Nigeria’s cultural influence globally.

The 2025 Sango Festival, which attracted dignitaries from within and outside the country, provided the backdrop for the historic presentation. Organisers said the recognition not only cements the festival’s status as a cultural treasure but also reinforces its role in promoting Nigeria’s identity and heritage worldwide.