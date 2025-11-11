Army Unveils Official Portrait Of COAS, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu — Warns Against Use Of Old Images

The Nigerian Army has unveiled the official portrait of the 25th Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, with a directive to the media and the public to desist from using outdated photographs of the Army chief.

In a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the Army said the move was aimed at standardising official references to its leadership and preventing the circulation of images that no longer reflect the COAS’s current rank or status.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public, particularly the media community, that the official portrait of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has been released. You are kindly requested to update your media archives and refrain from using previous photographs, especially those depicting the Chief of Army Staff with the rank of Major General,” the statement read in part.

The statement further clarified that an earlier portrait previously issued through its official handle should be disregarded. It emphasised the need for consistency across all platforms and official communications involving the Army’s leadership.

“Additionally, you are to disregard the initial portrait issued via this handle,” the Army added.

Commending the media for its continued professionalism, the Army expressed appreciation for journalists’ contributions to national security through responsible reportage.

“The Nigerian Army sincerely appreciates your professionalism, commitment, and invaluable contributions to national security through factual and responsible reporting of our activities,” it stated.

Lieutenant General Shaibu, who assumed office earlier this year as the 25th Chief of Army Staff, has since spearheaded strategic operations across the country aimed at strengthening internal security and operational efficiency.

The release of his official portrait, the Army noted, marks a formal representation of his current position, ensuring that the public and the media have a correct visual reference for Nigeria’s top Army officer.