Coach Encourages Salah To Leave Liverpool

Liverpool’s star man, Mohamed Salah, has amazingly been encouraged to leave Liverpool by his national team boss, Javier Aguirre. Remarkably, despite the success Salah has had since he made the move from Serie A to the Premier League.

The Egypt manager told press:

‘It may be better for him to leave within a season or two if Liverpool doesn’t win any titles.”

No pressure then Jurgen Klopp, you better start delivering some silverware for the Reds otherwise you could be losing one of the best players Liverpool fans have seen in recent years.

The Egyptian King as he is referred to by Liverpool fans had a scintillating year last season and has started this season in decent form as well. He has bagged six goals and three assists in the 12 matches he has played so far this season and will have to ramp things up a bit if he is to equal the 32 goals he scored in 36 games last season in the Premier League, which set a new record.

Liverpool have of course been sharing the goals around a bit more this season and are still unbeaten in the league this season. They lie just two points off table-toppers Manchester City and will be hoping that they can keep up with Pep Guardiola’s dream team right up until the end of the season.

A Premier League title is a must for Liverpool over the next five years. They have made excellent progress under Jurgen Klopp but Manchester City look like they have just begun a period of domestic dominance in English football, under Pep Guardiola.

Mo Salah could be the man to take this title race all the way but if he doesn’t win the league soon, he could well be on his way according to his national coach.