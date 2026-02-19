Judicial Decisions Will Shape Nigeria’s Economy, CJN Tells New Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned newly appointed judges that their rulings will directly influence the nation’s economic stability and investor confidence. Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, during the swearing-in of 14 new Federal High Court judges, the CJN emphasized that the judiciary is a critical pillar of the economy.

She noted that because the Federal High Court handles sensitive cases involving banking, maritime, and oil and gas, every judgment sent from these courtrooms reverberates through national and international markets.

Justice Kekere-Ekun reminded the new jurists that their elevation is a “sacred constitutional trust” rather than a mere rise in status. She explained that the Federal High Court occupies a unique position in Nigeria’s legal framework, as it manages the regulatory disputes that define the business climate.

According to the CJN, when judges deliver clear, timely, and fair decisions, they provide the legal certainty that businesses need to invest and grow. Conversely, she warned that justice delayed through poor case management or indolence is justice denied, which ultimately harms the national economy.

The CJN also used the occasion to address the rising trend of “indiscriminate attacks” and blanket allegations of corruption against the judiciary. While acknowledging that the bench is not infallible, she cautioned that baseless criticism erodes public trust and endangers the rule of law. She urged the judges to resist all forms of external pressure, whether political, social, or financial, and to guard their independence jealously.

By maintaining high ethical standards and embracing modern technology for case management, the CJN believes the new judges can help restore full confidence in Nigeria’s justice system and support its long-term economic recovery.