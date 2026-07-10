Civil Society Organizations reject Plateau Assembly pension bill

Key points

A coalition of civil society organisations has opposed a bill proposing lifetime pensions for former Plateau Assembly principal officers.

The group described the legislation as ill-timed and inconsistent with transparency and accountability.

It criticised the bill’s speedy passage through first and second readings without public consultation.

The coalition urged the Assembly to suspend the bill and Governor Caleb Mutfwang to withhold assent if passed.

Main story

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) in Plateau State has rejected a proposed bill seeking to grant lifetime pension allowances to former principal officers of the State House of Assembly, describing the move as misplaced amid the state’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

The bill, currently before the Plateau State House of Assembly, seeks to provide lifetime pensions for former Speakers, Deputy Speakers and other principal officers.

In a statement issued in Jos, the coalition’s convener, Steve Aluko, said the proposal was ill-timed, self-serving and inconsistent with the principles of accountability, transparency and people-centred governance.

He argued that with Plateau facing economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and numerous development needs, creating additional long-term financial obligations for former political office holders could not be justified.

Aluko also criticised the legislative process, noting that the bill reportedly passed its first and second readings on the same day without adequate scrutiny or meaningful public engagement.

He expressed concern that the contents of the proposed legislation had not been made publicly available, denying citizens, labour unions, professional bodies and civil society groups the opportunity to examine provisions with significant financial implications.

According to him, the absence of a public hearing undermines transparency, weakens confidence in the legislative process and falls short of the principles of participatory democracy.

The coalition maintained that Plateau should prioritise policies that promote economic growth, improve public services and enhance citizens’ welfare rather than legislation perceived to favour a small group of former public officials.

The issues

The proposed pension bill has sparked debate over the use of public funds, legislative transparency and whether additional retirement benefits for political office holders are appropriate at a time of economic strain.

What’s being said

“Plateau requires policies that stimulate economic growth, strengthen public services and improve the welfare of citizens, not legislation that appears to prioritise the interests of a few over the collective good.” — Steve Aluko, Convener, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations

What’s next

The coalition has called on the Plateau State House of Assembly to suspend further consideration of the bill and subject it to a public hearing. It also urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to decline assent if the legislation reaches his desk without significant revisions.

Bottom line

The proposed lifetime pension bill has drawn strong opposition from civil society groups, setting the stage for wider public debate over legislative accountability and the prioritisation of public resources.