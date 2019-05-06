Christian School Expels Sisters for Having Different Fathers

Summer Grant’s two daughters were expelled from Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio!

“Just because I’m not married and my children do have different fathers doesn’t mean that I don’t want my children to have a good education and I don’t want them to know who Christ is in their education,” the mother said. She is a single mother working multiple jobs.

Summer says the school administrator and pastor, John Wilson, told her she was committing adultery and going against ‪the Ten Commandments‬. “Not trying to judge but the dismissal was necessary in order to protect the safety of our school children and their families.” this was in a statement released by the school

Summer received a phone call from Pastor Wilson about two weeks ago saying it would be her daughters last day at school.” What do you think.. Is the pastor right or wrong for expelling the kids from school? –