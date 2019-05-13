Chris Attoh Breaks Silence over Murder of His Wife

Days after the murder of wife of Ghanian actor Chris Attoh in the United State of America, the Ghana born actor has now broken his silence about the murder of his late wife, who was shot dead by an unknown gunman in the parking lot after she left her office.

Taking to Twitter to share his first post since the murder that happened on Friday, May 11, he advised fans to never give up in whatever they find doing and they also should never look down on themselves but up in the sky at the stars

Attoh tweeted:

“#CHRIS ATTOH One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives.”

According to unconfirmed reports, Jennifer was killed by a hired gun of her ex-husband who is in jail. Her ex-husband is reportedly a cartel boss who Attoh had no idea who he was.

Attoh married the late 44-year-old Jenifer in October 2018 in a private traditional marriage ceremony in Accra. He was previously married to Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite with whom he shares a son.

Source: Guardian