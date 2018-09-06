Chinese City Is Using Blockchain to Track Convicts on Parole

Convicts on parole in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan can now find themselves being tracked over a blockchain network.

The justice department of Zhongshan says it has launched a blockchain-based system that can monitor the movements of ex-prisoners to improve the quality of so-called “community correction,” a local media source reported on Thursday.

The technology has apparently been deployed across various community service centers where parolees are required to check in and complete daily duties.

The department said it developed and applied the blockchain system in an effort to provide up-to-date data on each convict’s movements around the clock.

Since convicts’ data is updated in a distributed fashion, community correction staff and relevant law enforcement agencies who are given access to the network are able to know a convict’s whereabouts at any time, and thus can take necessary measures if one is breaking from the required routine.

The justice department claimed that the technology is able to reduce the manpower burden that is traditionally required to physically follow parolees when ensuring they are obeying laws and performing community service.

The Zhongshan implementation is the latest use case in which blockchain is being adopted in the legal system in China.

As CoinDesk previously reported, an internet court in the city of Hangzhou has already recognized the nascent technology as an authorized way for evidence deposition.

The major city of Shenzhen is also turning to blockchain in the fight against tax evasion, a move made in partnership with internet giant Tencent.