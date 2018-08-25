World Bank Records Success in First-Ever Blockchain Bond Trading, Raises $80.04 Million

The World Bank raised $80.04 million in the first-ever blockchain bond offering, following investor demand that exceeded expectations, according to the global lender.

The Washington-based bank, which has embraced blockchain as a valuable tool in its economic development mission, initially expected to garner A$50 million for the two-year bond, with a possible doubling of that size depending on investor interest.

“I am delighted that this pioneer bond transaction using the distributed ledger technology, bond-i, was extremely well received by investors,” World Bank treasurer Arunma Oteh said in a statement. “We are particularly impressed with the breadth of interest from official institutions, fund managers, government institutions and banks.”

Blockchain is a digital public registry of transactions that has aroused considerable enthusiasm in financial and government circles over its potential to facilitate transactions, and improve supply chains and product verification.

World Bank areas of focus that could be helped by blockchain and other technologies include land administration, health, education and carbon markets, the bank said.

Investors included Commonwealth Bank of Australia, First State Super, Northern Trust Corp and Treasury Corp of Victoria.

Derek Young, chief operating officer for group investments at QBE Insurance Group, another investor, said in remarks provided by the bank that blockchain offered “untapped potential for the application of this product to capital markets.”

There is no central bank behind blockchain. The vehicle is to be organized around Australian dollars.

The technology is most often associated with cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, which often raise suspicions about their reliability and volatility, as well as their use for criminal purposes.

However, even some critics of bitcoin have said that blockchain offers significant potential among emerging financial technologies.

Microsoft Corp was an independent code reviewer for the bond offering, while TD Securities served as market maker.