KEY POINTS

Brent crude rose to $96.61 a barrel on Friday, putting it on track to end a three-week losing streak.

Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy facilities have heightened concerns about oil supply disruptions.

Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck the facility.

OPEC+ is expected to maintain its current oil production targets for at least the first quarter of 2027.

MAIN STORY

Oil prices edged higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure in the Middle East raised concerns about disruptions to global crude supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents to $96.61 a barrel by 0450 GMT, after gaining nearly $2 on Thursday to settle at their highest level since November 6.

The benchmark was on track to end a three-week losing streak.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $85.78 a barrel, up $2.10, or 2.5 per cent, from Wednesday’s close. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The latest gains followed continued attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure, raising concerns about the volume of crude that can reach international markets.

Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery temporarily suspended some operations after a projectile struck the facility on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker and injuring several others, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry.

The incident followed attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group on Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery and a major crude export hub, as well as the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan.

THE ISSUES

The latest attacks have renewed concerns about the vulnerability of oil supply routes and production facilities in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is particularly important because disruption to shipping through the waterway can delay or restrict crude exports from the Gulf. Continued attacks on tankers could therefore keep prices elevated even without a further reduction in production.

The market had previously come under pressure after US President Donald Trump did not escalate military action against Iran following the midterm elections. However, continued attacks on shipping and Saudi facilities have shifted attention back to the risk of supply disruptions.

The pressure is also not limited to the Middle East. Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since late October, with the latest incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in the Krasnodar region. Fires also disrupted operations at Thailand’s Bangchak refinery and Venezuela’s Amuay refinery on Thursday.

ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said Brent could rise above $100 a barrel even without another major escalation in the Middle East, although they said this would increasingly depend on evidence of tighter physical oil supply.

OCBC analyst Sim Moh Siong, however, said recovering Gulf exports and easing geopolitical risks could support lower oil prices in 2027. He warned that depleted inventories, shipping risks and slow refinery repairs would leave the market exposed to further disruptions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We think Brent can still push above USD100/bbl without another major escalation in the Middle East, but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply.” – Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes, ANZ analysts.

“Recovering Gulf exports and easing geopolitical risk support lower oil prices in 2027. However, depleted inventories, persistent shipping risks and slow refinery repairs leave the market exposed.” – Sim Moh Siong, OCBC analyst.

WHAT’S NEXT

OPEC+ is expected to maintain its current oil production targets for at least the first quarter of 2027 when the group meets on Sunday, according to two sources cited by Reuters.

The decision would reflect the uncertainty created by the Iran conflict and the risk of further disruptions to oil supply.

BOTTOM LINE

Oil prices are recovering as attacks on tankers, refineries and energy infrastructure increase concerns about supply security. Whether Brent breaks above $100 a barrel will depend not only on further geopolitical escalation but also on whether actual export disruptions tighten the amount of crude reaching the market.

Reuters