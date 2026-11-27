KEY POINTS

The Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed Murtala Mohammed as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank.

He succeeds Hassan Imam, effective November 26.

The appointment was made under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

The CBN says Keystone Bank remains fully operational and depositors’ funds are secure.

MAIN STORY

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Murtala Mohammed as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, replacing Hassan Imam.

The appointment took effect on November 26, according to a statement issued on Thursday by Michael Akuka, Director of the CBN’s Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department.

Akuka said the appointment was made under powers granted to the apex bank by the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

He said the decision was consistent with the CBN’s responsibility to maintain a safe, sound and stable financial system.

THE ISSUES

The appointment places new leadership at Keystone Bank under the CBN’s regulatory authority.

However, the announcement did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding Imam’s departure or the specific responsibilities Mohammed would undertake during his acting tenure.

The CBN’s statement focused on reassuring customers that the leadership change would not interrupt banking operations or affect access to deposits.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The CBN said Keystone Bank remained fully operational following the appointment.

“The CBN wishes to reassure depositors, customers and other stakeholders that Keystone Bank Limited remains fully operational, with banking services continuing as normal and depositors’ funds remaining secure,” Akuka said.

He added that the apex bank remained committed to protecting depositors and maintaining stability in the banking sector.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mohammed assumes leadership of the bank with effect from November 26. The CBN did not announce a timeline for the appointment of a substantive managing director or provide further details about the transition.

BOTTOM LINE

The CBN has changed the leadership of Keystone Bank, appointing Mohammed in an acting capacity. Its immediate message to customers is that the transition will not disrupt banking services or compromise the security of their deposits.