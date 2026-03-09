KEY POINTS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for an immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities in Iran to prevent the conflict from spreading further.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), Wang described the war as one that “should not have happened.”

China emphasized respect for national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Iran and all Gulf nations as the cornerstone of international order.

The minister rejected the “abuse of force,” stating that major countries should contribute “positive energy” rather than seeking regime change or “color revolutions.”

MAIN STORY

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has underscored the urgent need to end the ongoing warring situation in Iran, citing it as a focal point of international concern. Mr. Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Affairs Minister and Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, articulated this position on Sunday in Beijing.

Against the backdrop of the 4th Session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), Wang stated that China’s stance remains objective, impartial, and centered on a singular message: the cessation of military operations.

Wang Yi invoked ancient Chinese wisdom to caution against the discretionary use of weapons, describing them as “ominous tools.” He warned that the history of the Middle East proves that force provides no lasting solution, only breeding further hatred and new crises. China is advocating for an immediate halt to prevent “spiraling escalations” and a wider spillover of the conflict. This call for peace comes amid reports of significant regional instability following the outbreak of hostilities involving several international actors.

Beyond a ceasefire, China proposed a framework for long-term stability based on fundamental principles of international law. This includes a strict rejection of the “law of the jungle,” where might is wrongly equated with right. Wang Yi asserted that the people of the Middle East should remain the “true masters” of their region, and he urged major global powers to act with justice and righteousness. As a strategic partner, China expressed its readiness to work with Middle Eastern nations to implement the Global Security Initiative and restore tranquility to the region.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Ancient Chinese wisdom warns that weapons are ominous tools, and should not be used without discretion. The Middle East is engulfed in flames,” stated Wang Yi , China’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

, China’s Foreign Affairs Minister. “This is a war that should not have happened, it is a war that does no one any good.”

“Might does not make right… wilful use of force does not prove one’s strength,” Wang added, while calling for the implementation of the Global Security Initiative.

WHAT’S NEXT

China is expected to dispatch Special Envoy Zhai Jun to the Middle East shortly to engage in active mediation and de-escalation efforts.

to the Middle East shortly to engage in active mediation and de-escalation efforts. High-level diplomatic discussions are anticipated during the upcoming second China-Arab Summit later in 2026 to further the Global Security Initiative.

later in 2026 to further the Global Security Initiative. The international community will monitor for any shifts in the military operations of major powers following China’s public rejection of regime change efforts.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that China is positioning itself as a “sincere friend” to the Middle East, leveraging its “objective” stance to push for a diplomatic exit from the Iran conflict. By framing the war as a violation of sovereignty and an “ominous” use of force, Beijing is calling on the world to abandon the law of the jungle in favor of a negotiated regional order.