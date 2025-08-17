Chike Describes Marriage As A “Stupid Step,” Emphasizes Wealth Over Love

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, widely known by his stage name Chike, has stirred fresh conversations about marriage and personal fulfillment after describing the institution as “a stupid step.”

The 32-year-old music star made the statement during a candid conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the WithChude podcast, where he opened up about his views on relationships, career, and personal happiness.

“In my personal opinion, I honestly think marriage is a stupid step. That’s just how I see it,” Chike remarked, stressing that he has no immediate plans of settling down.

Although celebrated for his love-inspired ballads and soulful lyrics, the Boo of the Booless crooner clarified that his happiness is not anchored on romance but on financial stability. According to him, wealth plays a more significant role in determining his peace of mind.

“For me to be genuinely happy, I need a lot of money. This isn’t even about being materialistic. I just really like money, and I want more of it,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey into music, Chike revealed that his decision to pursue a career in the industry only came after he completed his university education. Prior to that, music was simply a hobby.

“Maybe right after my university days, I realized music was what I wanted to do for a living. Before then, I didn’t take it that seriously; I just used to sing and disturb everyone around me,” he explained.

The singer also recounted the early stages of his career, noting how financial struggles pushed him into acting for about two years to sustain himself before music fully paid off.

“It was a difficult phase. I even had to take on acting jobs for a couple of years just to survive,” Chike disclosed.

This is not the first time Chike has shared unconventional views about love and relationships. In 2022, he admitted that he had never actually said the words “I love you” to anyone, explaining that the phrase makes him feel uncomfortably vulnerable.

“I always feel like if I say it, my balls would shrink and vanish. Thankfully, I get to sing it instead,” he joked at the time.

Despite his stance on marriage, Chike continues to be one of Nigeria’s most beloved voices in the Afropop and R&B scene, captivating fans with heartfelt lyrics—even if he personally remains skeptical about the very subject his music often celebrates.