Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live: Eze In Line To Feature As Stamford Bridge Hosts Premier League Season Opener

Chelsea begin their 2025/26 Premier League journey on Sunday with aspirations of a serious title charge as Crystal Palace make the short trip across London. Fresh off their Club World Cup success and a summer of high-profile arrivals, Enzo Maresca’s men are eager to translate their international dominance into domestic glory.

The Blues fell away in the second half of last season, finishing fourth despite a bright start, but optimism has returned thanks to new additions such as João Pedro and Liam Delap. With an attacking line full of promise, expectations are high for Chelsea to establish themselves as early contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, it has been a mixed summer for Crystal Palace. Their euphoric FA Cup triumph was followed by the disappointment of missing out on the Europa League after a demotion ruling. Manager Oliver Glasner, however, has kept his side focused, guiding them to victory in the Community Shield against Liverpool on penalties.

The biggest talking point surrounds Eberechi Eze, who has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur. Reports suggest the deal could exceed £50 million, but despite ongoing negotiations, the England international is expected to feature against Chelsea.

Yesterday’s Premier League Action

The season’s opening Saturday delivered drama, even without goals at Villa Park. Newcastle United dominated Aston Villa despite Ezri Konsa’s second-half red card, but failed to convert chances in a 0-0 stalemate—highlighting the absence of injured striker Alexander Isak.

Chelsea Eyeing Title Tilt

For Chelsea, this season feels like one where only a title challenge will suffice. With the Club World Cup in the trophy cabinet and millions invested in new talent, pressure is mounting on Maresca to deliver consistency across the campaign.

Crystal Palace Dealing with Disruption

Palace, on the other hand, enter the campaign under a cloud of uncertainty. Eze’s potential exit and the off-field setback regarding European football could unsettle the squad. Nevertheless, Glasner has built a resilient team, and Palace’s ability to trouble elite opposition makes them dangerous opening-day opponents.

Kick-Off Details

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 2pm BST at Stamford Bridge. All eyes will be on how Chelsea’s new stars settle into Premier League action—and whether Palace can once again prove their credentials against one of the division’s giants.