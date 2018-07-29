Chievo Test for Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A Debut Game

After his sensational move to Juventus from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for action with the Old Ladies and he is billed to make his Serie A debut against Chievo on the weekend of August 18/19 when Juve begin their bid for a record eighth straight league title.

The fixture list for the 2018-19 season of the Italian championship was announced on Thursday with all eyes on where the superstar attacker, signed for 100 million euros from European champions Real Madrid earlier this month, would begin what he called “a new adventure”.

Juventus are strong favourites to further cement their domestic dominance following the Portuguese international’s arrival, with the league’s other big hitters in a transition period.

Napoli, who finished four points behind Juve last year, will be a different prospect from the free-flowing purists of recent years after replacing new Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri with Carlo Ancelotti, a double winner with the Premier League club in 2010.

Ancelotti begins his new job with a tough away trip to Lazio, who were top scorers last season with 89 goals and only missed out on Champions League football on the final day after a dramatic defeat by Inter Milan.

Three-time Champions League winner Ancelotti follows that up with the visit of AC Milan, themselves hoping to rebuild after being taken over by an American hedge fund earlier this month.

Juventus will host Lazio in the second week of the season on August 26, the first proper test for the reigning champions and 33-year-old Ronaldo in what should be his home debut