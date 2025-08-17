Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans are bracing themselves with excitement as the reigning world champions prepare to launch their 2025/26 Premier League campaign on Sunday afternoon. After a pre-season that featured victories over Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan—momentum built off their Club World Cup triumph—there is growing belief that Enzo Maresca’s side could mount a serious title challenge this term after fading over Christmas last season.

Yet, the opening-day London derby against Crystal Palace has all the hallmarks of a potential upset. The Eagles, under Oliver Glasner, have made a habit of troubling England’s top sides, and Stamford Bridge will be no easy ground for complacency.

Maresca has spent the summer integrating several exciting new signings into his squad, and Sunday’s clash is expected to feature a mix of established stars and fresh talent. Here’s how Chelsea are likely to line up.

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1 Formation)

GK: Robert Sánchez – With no new goalkeeper signed in the summer window, Sánchez retains the No.1 spot heading into the season.

– With no new goalkeeper signed in the summer window, Sánchez retains the No.1 spot heading into the season. RB: Reece James – The captain returns with hopes of finally putting persistent injury troubles behind him.

– The captain returns with hopes of finally putting persistent injury troubles behind him. CB: Trevoh Chalobah – Declared fit just in time for the opener, Chalobah is set to feature in central defence.

– Declared fit just in time for the opener, Chalobah is set to feature in central defence. CB: Jorrel Hato – The teenage sensation is primed for his full debut after impressing off the bench during pre-season. With Levi Colwill sidelined long-term, Hato’s versatility will be crucial.

– The teenage sensation is primed for his full debut after impressing off the bench during pre-season. With Levi Colwill sidelined long-term, Hato’s versatility will be crucial. LB: Marc Cucurella – With Colwill unavailable, Cucurella’s experience keeps him cemented in the starting role.

– With Colwill unavailable, Cucurella’s experience keeps him cemented in the starting role. CM: Moisés Caicedo – A cornerstone of the squad, the Ecuadorian midfielder’s dynamism and defensive prowess remain vital.

– A cornerstone of the squad, the Ecuadorian midfielder’s dynamism and defensive prowess remain vital. CM: Enzo Fernández – Operating slightly higher up the pitch, Fernández will look to link up with Cole Palmer and exploit his box-to-box qualities.

– Operating slightly higher up the pitch, Fernández will look to link up with Cole Palmer and exploit his box-to-box qualities. RW: Pedro Neto – Despite personal tragedy this summer, Neto has established himself as Chelsea’s first-choice right winger heading into the campaign.

– Despite personal tragedy this summer, Neto has established himself as Chelsea’s first-choice right winger heading into the campaign. AM: Cole Palmer – After a subdued domestic season, Palmer rediscovered his spark at the Club World Cup and is tipped to be Chelsea’s creative heartbeat again.

– After a subdued domestic season, Palmer rediscovered his spark at the Club World Cup and is tipped to be Chelsea’s creative heartbeat again. LW: Jamie Gittens – The ex-Borussia Dortmund youngster has impressed during pre-season and could be handed a first Premier League start.

– The ex-Borussia Dortmund youngster has impressed during pre-season and could be handed a first Premier League start. ST: João Pedro – The Brazilian forward has made a flying start at Chelsea, scoring in both friendlies, and is expected to spearhead the attack.

With fresh faces and growing chemistry under Maresca, Stamford Bridge awaits what could be the dawn of a new Chelsea era.