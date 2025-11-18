Chartered Institute Of Stockbrokers(CIS) – Highlights From Today’s Speecial Inductions Ceremony

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) held a Special Induction Ceremony at the Institute’s Secretariat in Lagos to formally admit two distinguished professionals into the prestigious community of Chartered Stockbrokers.

The inductees, Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, and Mr. Oluwole Adelaja Adeniyi, Managing Director, Stanbic IBTC were decorated as Associate Members of the Institute (ACS), having successfully completed all requirements, passed the rigorous CIS professional examinations, and fulfilled the mandatory internship supervised by seasoned professionals in the capital market.

The ceremony was chaired by the 13th President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Mr. Oluropo Dada, FCS, who commended both inductees for their remarkable dedication, resilience, and discipline, given their demanding executive roles. He emphasized the significance of integrity in the stockbroking profession and welcomed both men into the global community of Securities and Investment professionals.

The event was attended by Principal Officers of the Institute, Members of the Governing Council, a Past President, senior Fellows of the Institute, staff, and friends and colleagues of the inductees all gathered to celebrate this milestone achievement.

Please join us in congratulating our newest Chartered Stockbrokers, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, ACS, and Mr. Wole Adeniyi, ACS.

We wish them continued success as they bring their wealth of experience to enrich Nigeria’s capital market.