Changes have not been easy – Seyi Tinubu admits hardship

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 13, 2026

Key Points

· Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are facing under the administration’s reforms

· He spoke on Monday at the inaugural Seyi Tinubu Colloquium at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos

· He named the removal of the petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and the tax overhaul as the key policies shaping the economy

· He said families’ budgets have been stretched and that the pain was immediate while lasting improvement is harder to feel

· He argued that every generation inherits a country with challenges and has a duty to make decisions that benefit those who come after

· He said he supports his father’s reforms and urged young people to take part in leadership

Main Story

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are facing. He spoke on Monday during the inaugural Seyi Tinubu Colloquium held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, He said every generation inherits a country with existing challenges but has a duty to make decisions that improve the lives of those coming after it. He noted that the administration of President Tinubu had chosen to confront Nigeria’s problems, arguing that its decisions were aimed at creating a better future for younger Nigerians. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not choose Nigeria, did not choose the Nigeria inherited from his predecessors, yet his administration chose to confront the challenges of our nation, not for itself alone, but for the benefit of those who come next,” he said.

He identified the removal of the petrol subsidy, changes to the foreign exchange system and the overhaul of the tax structure as the key policies shaping the country’s economic direction. “Removing the fuel subsidy, reforming the foreign exchange system and overhauling taxation are decisions about how Nigeria earns, spends and creates opportunities,” he said.

The Issues

Seyi’s admission that the reforms have been painful is notable, because the cost of living remains one of the sharpest lines of attack from the opposition. By conceding that families’ budgets have been stretched, he is trying to meet that criticism directly while arguing that the benefits will arrive later and are harder to see in the short term.

The framing also shows how the administration is positioning its policies as an investment in the future rather than a source of immediate relief. The argument that a road built today serves children still growing up asks Nigerians to accept present sacrifice for long-term gain, a case that is difficult to make to households struggling now, There is also a political dimension. Seyi is the president’s son, and his call for young people to participate in leadership, alongside his open support for the reforms, will inevitably be read against the backdrop of the 2027 election cycle and questions about his own public profile.

What’s Being Said

Seyi acknowledged the human cost of the policies plainly. “Changes have not been easy. Families whose budgets have been stretched, the pain was immediate, the lasting improvement more difficult to feel and touch, yet they are no less real,” he said, He tied his support for the reforms to generational responsibility. “I support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms because we will inherit a future built by leaders of today,” he said, adding that young Nigerians have a responsibility to participate in leadership so that what is decided today benefits everyone tomorrow.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to how the opposition and ordinary Nigerians respond to his remarks, particularly his claim that lasting improvement from the reforms is real even if hard to feel, The colloquium is described as inaugural, so it may become a recurring platform for Seyi to engage young Nigerians on policy and leadership, and his public role will likely draw more scrutiny as the election season builds.

Bottom Line

Seyi Tinubu has conceded that the Tinubu administration’s reforms have caused real hardship while insisting they are laying the foundation for a better future, a message that asks Nigerians to be patient even as the pain of the changes remains immediate.