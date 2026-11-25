The Foundation’s Public Sector Reform Playbook, unveiled in Abuja, offers practical tools for leaders trying to turn reform plans into lasting results.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has launched its Public Sector Reform Playbook, a practical, evidence-based guide to help public sector leaders turn reform plans into lasting results.

The launch

The Playbook was unveiled on 19 November at “Ideas to Impact: Advancing Public Sector Transformation in Africa”, a high-level convening in Abuja. Senior public-sector leaders, policymakers, reform practitioners, development partners and private-sector representatives attended. They shared strategies and techniques for implementing reforms, and discussed the leadership, institutional and practical capabilities needed to sustain them.

The implementation gap

The Playbook targets a persistent problem in public sector reform: the gap between policy design and implementation. It draws on research, stakeholder engagement and the experiences of public servants leading reform projects across Africa. It brings together practical lessons, tools and approaches to help reform leaders navigate institutional barriers, build stakeholder support, manage resistance and sustain progress.

It also reflects the Foundation’s experience working with public servants to strengthen leadership capabilities and support reform implementation. By drawing on real reform efforts, it aims to give leaders the knowledge and tools to handle institutional challenges and improve public service performance.

What’s being said

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Foundation, described the Playbook as a practical guide built for those who carry the responsibility of making reform real.

“It helps a reformer understand the institution they are working in, find a realistic entry point, sequence the work sensibly, communicate with those who will be affected, and manage resistance. We hope Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and state governments will adapt it to their own priorities, because no two institutions face exactly the same terrain.”

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR, Past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, delivered the keynote, “From Reform Ambition to Reform Results”. She said reforms falter because a lot of energy goes into design while the institutional machinery needed to carry them out is neglected.

“Africa does not lack ideas. Our bookshelves are full of frameworks and strategies. What we must master is the discipline of how to transform our ideas into sustainable citizen-centred impact through purposeful leadership, institutional ownership, capable people, rigorous accountability and institutional continuity.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Mr Oluwamuyiwa Enita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said meaningful transformation requires courage, patience, consistency and a determination to stay the course.

“A modern economy cannot be built on an inefficient public administration, and citizens deserve efficient and transparent public services. Our public institutions should therefore become facilitators of growth and development. We must reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, eliminate waste, strengthen institutional coordination and ensure that public resources are deployed efficiently. This is where the playbook comes in. The playbook should serve as a practical guide for translating reform innovations into action.”

Access

The Public Sector Reform Playbook can be viewed and downloaded on the Events page of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation website.

About the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Established by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the Foundation works to close the gap between Africa and the rest of the world by equipping African public leaders to improve quality of life on the continent. Over the next decade, it aims to develop 3,000 transformative public leaders across Africa through capacity building and sustained reform support, working with academic institutions, government and private-sector partners. More at aigimoukhuedefoundation.org.

Bottom line

The Playbook puts the Foundation’s weight behind the view that African reform fails at execution, not at design. Its test will be whether Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and state governments adapt it to their own priorities, as Aig-Imoukhuede hopes.