Champions League: Man Utd face PSG, Liverpool land Bayern & Juventus tackle Atletico

Manchester United face a monumental task to progress in the Champions League after being drawn to play Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, while Liverpool face a tough tie against Bayern Munich, with Tottenham and Manchester City also paired with German opposition.

United’s defeat in Valencia last week meant they missed the opportunity to finish ahead of Juventus in their group after the Italian champions were surprisingly beaten by Young Boys in the final match of the group stages. That ensured José Mourinho’s side entered Monday’s draw as one of the eight runners-up and means they must now face a resurgent PSG side which beat Liverpool to top spot in Group C.

Liverpool were the last to be drawn, with Jürgen Klopp handed an opportunity to avenge his defeat to Bayern in the 2013 final as manager of Borussia Dortmund, with an intriguing showdown with fellow five-time winners Bayern. They are currently third in the Bundesliga, nine points behind Lucien Favre’s Dortmund, who finished ahead of Atlético Madrid in their group and will also provide stiff opposition to reach the last eight.

Competition favourites City were handed what appears, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward task against Schalke, who have struggled in the league this season under 33-year-old coach Domenico Tedesco.

Teams that finished in second place in the group stage will host the first legs on February 12/13 and 19/20 with the return matches scheduled for March 5/6 and 12/13