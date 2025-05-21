CDS Inaugurates Skills Acquisition Training For Armed Forces Veterans in Lagos

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has reiterated the Nigerian military’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its veterans, as he officially declared open a three-day Skills Acquisition Training for Veterans (SAT-V) in the Southwest geopolitical zone.

Held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, the programme, organised by the Defence Headquarters through the Veteran Affairs Division seeks to equip retired service personnel with viable entrepreneurial and agricultural skills for self-reliance and sustainable livelihood. Themed “Empowering Veterans Through Skills Acquisition for Capacity Building and Sustainability,” and the training is to run from 21 to 23 May 2025.

In his keynote address, General Musa, ably represented by the Director of Coordination, Commodore Paul Udoh Udoh, described the initiative as a transformative effort aimed at enhancing the standard of living for ex-servicemen and women.

He stressed that the discipline, leadership and wealth of experience of veterans remain valuable assets to national development, stating that, “By investing in these programmes, we are equally investing in the future of our nation.”

The CDS, who is also a farmer, highlighted the relevance of the vocational areas covered in the training, which include poultry, fish farming, snail farming, animal husbandry, integrated farming systems, irrigation, and modern crop techniques.

‘’ Participants will also be exposed to modules on financial literacy, agricultural produce processing, packaging, marketing strategies, and identification of viable business opportunities.’’

“Veterans undergoing this training will be certified by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), enabling them to access loans and funding for agribusiness startups,” the CDS noted.

He further urged the beneficiaries to fully engage with the programme and explore collaboration opportunities among themselves and external organisations. “I urge you to make optimum use of the opportunities this training provides to interact among yourselves and other sundry organisations and individuals,” he advised.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director of the Veteran Affairs Division, Major General DI Salihu, ably represented by the deputy Director of the Veterans Affairs, Captain BY Ibeche described the training as a continuation of the Division’s people-centric strategy aligned with the vision of the CDS. He acknowledged the consistency of the programme across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones and its evolving success, driven by feedback from previous participants.

“This training affords us an opportunity to appraise and promote the well-being of our veterans,” he said, while encouraging attendees to make the most of the interactive sessions and business insights shared.

Maj Gen Salihu also expressed gratitude to the CDS for his unwavering support and commended the Commandant of NAFRC for hosting the training. He extended appreciation to the heads of military formations in the Southwest as well as facilitators and resource persons for their contributions to the programme’s success.

The SAT-V is expected to empower veterans to play an active role in Nigeria’s agribusiness ecosystem while tapping into national poverty alleviation initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.