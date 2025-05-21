SAGLEV Unveils Lagos EV Assembly Plant With Vision For 10,000 Vehicles Annually

In a bold step toward advancing clean transportation in Nigeria, electric vehicle (EV) assembler SAGLEV has launched a new assembly plant in Lagos, aiming to scale annual production to 10,000 units in the coming years.

Currently operating at an installed capacity of 2,600 EVs per annum, the plant is designed for expansion and will assemble both BRT buses and passenger vehicles, positioning itself as a crucial player in Nigeria’s evolving urban transport landscape.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), SAGLEV Chairman and CEO Sam Faleye reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering affordable, locally built EVs while driving employment and environmental sustainability.

“This project has taken us three years of meticulous planning, rigorous training, and regulatory approvals,” Faleye noted. “But we’re now fully operational, and our electric vehicles are already rolling out on Nigerian roads.”

He also addressed affordability, stating that SAGLEV’s EVs are priced at less than 60% of the cost of comparable petrol vehicles. “Every vehicle is delivered with its own charger, and they’re compatible even with standard 20 kVA household generators,” he added.

The company is actively collaborating with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to integrate EV buses into the city’s public transit system, aligning with broader goals for a greener urban future.

Deputy Director of Press and Protocol, Felicia Oyebolu, who represented NADDC Director-General Mr. Oluwemimo Osanipin during the visit, lauded the initiative. “This proves that Nigeria is more than just an import-dependent economy—we are builders, innovators, and contributors to global sustainability,” she stated.

Akinwunmi Olukeye, Head of Business Sustainability at Keystone Bank, pledged support for SAGLEV’s venture, calling it a forward-looking investment. “This is a transformative move that fits perfectly with Nigeria’s green development agenda,” he said.