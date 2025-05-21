Lagos, MAA Forge Partnership To Enhance Executive Networking

Lagos State has entered into a strategic partnership with Marketing Analytics Africa (MAA) to host the 2025 edition of the African Marketing Technology & E-commerce Conference (AMTEC), a high-level event aimed at fostering collaboration among top brands, marketers, and investors across the continent.

Themed “Marketing in the New Economy: Data-Driven Success in Challenging Times,” the conference is scheduled for May 24, 2025, at the Landmark Events & Conference Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

AMTEC 2025 is poised to be a premier gathering of industry thought leaders who will share insights on breakthrough marketing technologies, data intelligence, and the fast-evolving e-commerce landscape. The event is expected to set the stage for transformative conversations around Africa’s digital economy.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) reaffirmed its commitment to enabling entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities. The agency described the partnership with MAA as a strategic move to position Lagos as a leading hub for marketing technology and digital commerce on the continent.

Victor Ojeakhena, Co-founder and CEO of Marketing Analytics Africa, highlighted that AMTEC is an annual platform designed to unite marketing executives, data strategists, and innovators to explore the future of marketing in Africa. He noted that the conference is focused on equipping brands with robust digital strategies, cultivating sustainable partnerships, and driving scalable growth despite prevailing economic headwinds.

This year’s event has already attracted a lineup of high-profile speakers and sponsors, including executives from Colgate, Sterling Bank, First Bank, DStv Nigeria, Indomie, and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

Distinguished industry leaders such as Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, CEO of ARCON, and Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank, are expected to lead key sessions on regulatory frameworks and enhancing customer experience in the digital age.

Organisers emphasised that beyond showcasing data-driven strategies and technological innovations, AMTEC 2025 will serve as a vital networking forum—bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to forge impactful partnerships and co-create solutions that can accelerate Africa’s digital and economic transformation.