What You Need To Know About The NSCDC, Immigration, And Fire Service Recruitment Shortlist 2025

The Federal Government has announced the release of the shortlist for candidates eligible to participate in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) stage of the ongoing recruitment into key paramilitary agencies in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), retired Major General Abdulmalik Jubril, in an official statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Here’s everything you need to know about the shortlist and the next stage of the recruitment process:

1. Which Agencies Are Involved?

The shortlist covers applicants who applied for positions in four major paramilitary institutions under the CDCFIB. These include:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)

The Federal Fire Service (FFS)

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)

These agencies are key components of Nigeria’s internal security framework and operate under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior.

2. When and Where to Check the Shortlist

All applicants who submitted applications for any of the above agencies can now check their shortlist status starting from Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Candidates are required to visit the official CDCFIB recruitment portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng to verify whether they have been shortlisted for the next phase.

3. Details of the Computer-Based Test (CBT)

According to Maj.-Gen. Jubril, shortlisted candidates must pay attention to the venue, date, and time assigned to them for the CBT. These details will be available on the recruitment portal once candidates log in.

The CBT represents a crucial stage in the recruitment exercise and will assess applicants’ basic knowledge, aptitude, and suitability for various roles within the paramilitary services.

4. Beware of Fake Portals and Scams

The CDCFIB has issued a strong warning to applicants to avoid fraudulent websites and individuals posing as recruitment agents. Only information published on the official portal should be trusted.

Maj.-Gen. Jubril emphasized that the federal government does not charge applicants for shortlisting, screening, or testing, and any such claims from unofficial sources should be treated as scams.

5. Over 1.9 Million Nigerians Applied

In an earlier report by BizWatch Nigeria, it was revealed that more than 1,911,141 Nigerians applied for recruitment into the paramilitary agencies before the application portal closed on Monday, August 11, 2025.

This massive figure highlights the strong interest among Nigerians in pursuing careers in federal security agencies, which are widely regarded for their job stability and public service opportunities.

6. What Happens Next

After the CBT, successful candidates will move on to further screening stages, which may include physical fitness assessments, document verification, and background checks before final selection.

Applicants are encouraged to regularly check the official recruitment website for updates and to ensure that their contact details remain accurate.

Key Takeaway

If you applied for the NSCDC, NIS, FFS, or NCoS recruitment, now is the time to confirm your status on the CDCFIB portal. Follow all instructions carefully, prepare for your CBT, and stay alert to avoid recruitment scams.