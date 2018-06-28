CBN Injects Fresh $210million into Forex Market This Week

By Lolade .O
- June 28, 2018
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has again released another tranche of $210million, to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the inter-bank foreign exchange, forex market.

In its quest to meet demands in the various segments of the market, the apex bank offered $100million to authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

The Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs segment also got a boost with the sum of $55 million.

According to figures obtained from the Bank on Tuesday, customers requesting foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance, BTA, among others, were also allocated the sum of $55 million.

It will be recalled that the CBN last Thursday, June 20, pumped the sum of $210 million in its continued drive to cater for requests in the wholesale segment of the forex market.

 

 

