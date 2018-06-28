Money Market Rates Spike by 0.20%

The money market rates appreciated by 0.20 percent on Tuesday, with system liquidity (estimated at N200 billion positive) skewed towards a fewer number of banks.

Specifically, the Open Buy Back, OBB rate leaped to 31.57 percent from 11.33 percent in the previous session, while the Overnight, OVN rate increased to 38 percent from 12.83 percent.

The rates were expected to be relatively flat on Wednesday, June 27, but to trend slightly lower in subsequent sessions due to expected inflows from FAAC and OMO maturities on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, treasury bills yields had on Tuesday, appreciated slightly by 0.13 percent to settle at 13 percent on the average.