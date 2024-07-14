Cavista Holdings Limited Appoints New Group Marketing Director

Cavista Holdings Limited, a leading conglomerate in Technology, Agriculture, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Fintech announces the appointment of Wole Adedeji as the new Group Marketing Director.

Wole brings over 20 years of extensive multi-industry and multinational experience to our team. His distinguished career cuts across several blue-chip companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Technology, Telecommunications and Advertising sectors.

Wole’s rich background in commercial leadership, customer acquisition, customer journey and lifetime management, brand building, digital transformation, and revenue management makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His proven track record in developing winning portfolio marketing strategies, business frameworks, commercial acumen, and thought leadership will significantly enhance our talented management team.

“Wole Adedeji’s wealth of experience and proven leadership make him a perfect fit for Cavista Holdings. We are confident that his innovative approach and strategic vision will drive our marketing efforts to new heights,” said Mr. Dele Odufuye, Managing Director of Cavista Holdings.

“We are delighted to welcome him to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will make.”

Wole is an alumnus of the University of Greenwich Business School in London, the Executive Business School of Imperial College London, the University of Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State. He holds numerous international certifications and is a fellow of several professional bodies, reflecting his commitment to continuous professional development and excellence.