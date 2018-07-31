Cashew Exporters Record $10 billion Loss annually due to Apapa Gridlock

The National President, Cashew Farmers Association of Nigeria, on Monday, lamented that exporters of agricultural produce and other goods are losing about $10 billion annually to the Apapa gridlock challenge.

Faseru who made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja said that the development was affecting export delivery time.

He said the challenge was also hindering exporters’ ability to fulfil commitments on time and making forwarding and shipment very expensive.

Faseru who commended the Federal Government’s efforts toward ensuring that normalcy returned to Apapa road in Lagos, appealed for stiffer measures to quicken the intervention and change.

He said, “The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, came to give them marching order again on the Apapa gridlock.

“It is still a big problem affecting us and it is over one year now since the gridlock started and it is still on.”

On plans to commence cashew processing in the country, he said the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had agreed to support the process.

“The minister is talking about bringing some equipment to aid cashew processors and use as a pilot scheme to support cashew processing industry in Nigeria,” he said.

Faseru called on members and exporters of agricultural produce to work in unity and also support government’s initiatives that are geared toward making business environment-friendly.